Institute of Directors Launches First National Convention in Gujarat, Inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Justice Mrs. Sunita Agarwal

Gandhinagar. Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 26: The Institute of Directors (IOD), India, marked a significant milestone by hosting its first-ever National Convention in Gujarat, signalling a decisive expansion of its national footprint and deepening engagement with India's western growth corridor. The National Convention on Leadership and Business Excellence was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Mrs. Justice Sunita Agarwal, at the Radisson GIFT City Club, Gandhinagar, under the theme "Driving Global Excellence through Effective and Future-Ready Boards." Held in in close collaboration with GIFT City – India's emerging global financial and institutional hub, the Convention brought together an eminent cross-section of constitutional authorities, senior policymakers, regulators, board leaders, public sector heads, and private sector executives, reinforcing Gujarat's growing role as a centre for governance-led economic leadership and the Convention Souvenir 2025 was formally released during the inaugural proceedings.

In her deeply reflective inaugural address, Hon'ble Chief Justice Mrs. Sunita Agarwal said, "Boards are the architects of leadership, accountability, and culture. Future-ready governance requires constructive dissent, intellectual humility, and a principled partnership with management -where power, guided by values, becomes stewardship." The inaugural session was also graced by an exceptional assembly of national leaders, including Hon'ble Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Vice-Chairman, Institute of Directors; Judicial Member, Lokpal of India; Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.), President, IOD; Mr. G. C. Murmu, IAS (Retd.) ; Mr. K. Rajaraman, IAS (Retd.), Chairperson, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Mr. Ashok Kapur, IAS (Retd.), Director General, IOD.

The day-long Convention addressed contemporary governance and leadership challenges, with focused deliberations on global collaboration, cross-border leadership, financial literacy for boards, geopolitical risk, sustainability and ESG integration, board diversity, digital governance, AI, and inclusive leadership.

Distinguished speakers from the Gujarat government and industry included Mr. G. R. Aloria, IAS (Retd.); Mr. Maheswar Sahu IAS (Retd.); Ms. Mona Khandhar, IAS, Principal Secretary, Government of Gujarat; Mr. S. K. Gupta, CMD, GAIL (India) Limited; Ms. Paridhi Adani, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Mr. Vijay Krishnamurthy, MD & CEO, India International Exchange (IFSC); Mr. Piyush Kothari, Executive Director & CEO, Shivalik Investment Fund Pvt. Ltd. along with senior representatives from leading financial institutions, corporations and public sector undertakings including Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC), NSE IFSC, Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb), Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL), Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation (GSCSC), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) and Gujarat Informatics Limited (GIL).

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Manoj K. Raut, CEO, Institute of Directors (IOD), said, "Hosting our first National Convention in Gujarat is a significant step in expanding IOD's engagement with India's emerging governance and financial hubs." The Convention concluded with a Special IOD Members' Meet on "The Evolving Role of Independent Directors", addressed by Hon'ble Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, highlighting independence, accountability, and ethical oversight in contemporary boardrooms.

The evening ceremony honoured IOD Fellow Life Members and Life Members from Gujarat for their contributions to corporate governance and leadership, reaffirming IOD's commitment to strengthening its state-level professional community.

The successful Convention marked a key milestone for the Institute of Directors, positioning Gujarat—and GIFT City—as an important hub in IOD's national and global engagement. It also reaffirmed IOD's 35-year legacy of shaping boardroom thinking and its commitment to building ethical, effective, and future-ready boards.

Further information on upcoming events is available at www.iodglobal.com.

About the Institute of Directors Established in 1990, the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, is a premier institution with a community of over 30,000 senior executives across public and private sectors in India and abroad. IOD is committed to strengthening boardroom performance and promoting responsible leadership through meaningful global engagements.

