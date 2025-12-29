Supreme Court Halts Release in High-Profile Unnao Case, Victim's Family Seeks Justice

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the release of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the notorious 2017 Unnao rape case involving a minor. This decision brings temporary relief to the victim's family, who have been steadfast in their demand for justice.

Expressing her gratitude, the survivor's mother thanked the Supreme Court for its decisive action. However, she reiterated her call for the implementation of a death sentence for Sengar, emphasizing the family's prolonged fight for justice. Legal representatives underscored the gravity of the decision, which prevents Sengar's release despite an order from the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Hemant Kumar Maurya, representing the victim, highlighted the Supreme Court's firm directive to lower courts, ensuring Sengar's continued imprisonment. As the court awaits a counter-affidavit from the opposition, the case remains under intense scrutiny. The Supreme Court's decision effectively stays the High Court's earlier ruling, reinforcing its stance on justice for the victim and her family.