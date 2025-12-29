Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Release in High-Profile Unnao Case, Victim's Family Seeks Justice

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the release of former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is serving a life sentence for the 2017 Unnao rape case. The victim's family expressed gratitude but continues to demand justice, including a death sentence for Sengar, while the legal battle unfolds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:00 IST
Supreme Court Halts Release in High-Profile Unnao Case, Victim's Family Seeks Justice
Women protest against Kuldeep Sengar (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has temporarily suspended the release of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in the notorious 2017 Unnao rape case involving a minor. This decision brings temporary relief to the victim's family, who have been steadfast in their demand for justice.

Expressing her gratitude, the survivor's mother thanked the Supreme Court for its decisive action. However, she reiterated her call for the implementation of a death sentence for Sengar, emphasizing the family's prolonged fight for justice. Legal representatives underscored the gravity of the decision, which prevents Sengar's release despite an order from the Delhi High Court.

Advocate Hemant Kumar Maurya, representing the victim, highlighted the Supreme Court's firm directive to lower courts, ensuring Sengar's continued imprisonment. As the court awaits a counter-affidavit from the opposition, the case remains under intense scrutiny. The Supreme Court's decision effectively stays the High Court's earlier ruling, reinforcing its stance on justice for the victim and her family.

TRENDING

1
Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

 India
2
Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

 India
3
Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

 India
4
Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025