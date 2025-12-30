RPI's Clash Over Seat Allotment: Betrayal Amidst BMC Polls

In a surprising turn of events, Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of marginalizing his party during discussions on seat-sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Athawale emphasized RPI's political influence in Mumbai and criticized the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance for diminishing RPI's prospects.

Athawale asserted that his party was not included in crucial discussions and was unfairly allotted just six seats, far fewer than the 14-15 seats they anticipated. Feeling betrayed by this decision, the RPI announced plans to contest 28 constituencies independently, using its symbol, while alleging deliberate exclusion from key seat allocations.

Despite the friction, the RPI chief affirmed the party's continued support for the Mahayuti alliance, vowing to campaign for BJP and Shiv Sena candidates outside of the 38 constituencies where they will engage in 'friendly elections.' Athawale stated the RPI's aim is to enhance Mahayuti's chances of securing power in Mumbai.