Ukraine Offers Drone Expertise for Middle Eastern Stability

Ukraine plans to send drone specialists to the Middle East to counter Iranian drones if its allies can broker a ceasefire with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported high success rates in intercepting these drones, boosting their offer with domestic technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:52 IST
Ukraine is preparing to dispatch drone experts to the Middle East as part of an initiative to curb Iranian drone operations, contingent on a ceasefire agreement with Russia. This move, announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, hinges on international cooperation to stabilize the region.

According to Sybiha, Ukraine has achieved up to a 90% effectiveness rate in intercepting Iranian-made 'Shahed' drones, utilizing locally developed interceptor technology. This success has bolstered their capability and confidence to extend assistance abroad.

While Ukraine cannot spare all its operators, Sybiha assured that a select number could be deployed, provided there is a cessation of Russian attacks on their homeland. This offer marks a strategic partnership opportunity for nations seeking enhanced drone defense solutions.

