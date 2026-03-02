Ukraine Offers Drone Expertise for Middle Eastern Stability
Ukraine plans to send drone specialists to the Middle East to counter Iranian drones if its allies can broker a ceasefire with Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported high success rates in intercepting these drones, boosting their offer with domestic technology.
Ukraine is preparing to dispatch drone experts to the Middle East as part of an initiative to curb Iranian drone operations, contingent on a ceasefire agreement with Russia. This move, announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, hinges on international cooperation to stabilize the region.
According to Sybiha, Ukraine has achieved up to a 90% effectiveness rate in intercepting Iranian-made 'Shahed' drones, utilizing locally developed interceptor technology. This success has bolstered their capability and confidence to extend assistance abroad.
While Ukraine cannot spare all its operators, Sybiha assured that a select number could be deployed, provided there is a cessation of Russian attacks on their homeland. This offer marks a strategic partnership opportunity for nations seeking enhanced drone defense solutions.
