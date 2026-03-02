Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Youths in Eluru

A tragic road collision in Eluru district took the lives of three young motorcycle riders after they crashed into a college bus on Monday, police report.

The crash occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near Pedavegi village, causing instant fatalities due to the severe impact. The victims, employed as laborers in the building construction sector, were traveling in the wrong direction, leading to the collision.

No injuries were reported among the students on the bus. The police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)