Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Three Youths in Eluru
Three youths lost their lives following a motorcycle collision with a college bus in Pedavegi, Eluru district. The accident, occurring due to traveling in the wrong direction, resulted in instant fatalities. Despite the tragic outcome for the riders, bus occupants were unharmed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Eluru | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic road collision in Eluru district took the lives of three young motorcycle riders after they crashed into a college bus on Monday, police report.
The crash occurred at around 5:40 p.m. near Pedavegi village, causing instant fatalities due to the severe impact. The victims, employed as laborers in the building construction sector, were traveling in the wrong direction, leading to the collision.
No injuries were reported among the students on the bus. The police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Next Growth Wave: A Strategic Convergence of Business and Sports
Tragic Car Accident Claims Lives of Father and Son in Chhindwara
Mamata Banerjee now busy inaugurating temples, but allowing building of Babri Masjid in Bengal: Amit Shah at Mathurapur rally.
Tragic School Bus Incident Leads to Arrests
Gold Smuggling Racket Busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport