Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis
Germany's foreign ministry expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Venezuela. A crisis team planned to convene for discussions, maintaining close communication with its Caracas embassy to monitor developments.
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's foreign ministry has expressed significant concern over the ongoing situation in Venezuela. The German authorities are closely watching the unfolding events and a crisis team is set to convene for further discussions.
A written communication obtained by Reuters revealed that the ministry is maintaining strong communications with its embassy in Caracas. These discussions are pivotal in assessing the situation as it develops.
The crisis team is expected to meet later on Saturday to better understand and respond to the unfolding events in Venezuela. This proactive stance highlights Germany's commitment to monitoring and possibly aiding in resolution efforts.
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Caracas Amidst Power Outages and U.S. Pressure
FAA bans US commercial flights in Venezuela airspace over ''ongoing military activity'' ahead of explosions in Caracas, reports AP.
Explosive Tensions: Caracas Incident Draws Global Attention
Tensions Escalate as Explosions Rock Caracas amid U.S.-Venezuela Standoff
Explosion Shakes Caracas: A Night of Panic