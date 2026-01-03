Left Menu

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's foreign ministry expressed concern over the ongoing situation in Venezuela. A crisis team planned to convene for discussions, maintaining close communication with its Caracas embassy to monitor developments.

Germany's foreign ministry has expressed significant concern over the ongoing situation in Venezuela. The German authorities are closely watching the unfolding events and a crisis team is set to convene for further discussions.

A written communication obtained by Reuters revealed that the ministry is maintaining strong communications with its embassy in Caracas. These discussions are pivotal in assessing the situation as it develops.

The crisis team is expected to meet later on Saturday to better understand and respond to the unfolding events in Venezuela. This proactive stance highlights Germany's commitment to monitoring and possibly aiding in resolution efforts.

Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

