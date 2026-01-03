Germany's Vigilant Eye on Venezuela's Crisis

Germany's foreign ministry has expressed significant concern over the ongoing situation in Venezuela. The German authorities are closely watching the unfolding events and a crisis team is set to convene for further discussions.

A written communication obtained by Reuters revealed that the ministry is maintaining strong communications with its embassy in Caracas. These discussions are pivotal in assessing the situation as it develops.

The crisis team is expected to meet later on Saturday to better understand and respond to the unfolding events in Venezuela. This proactive stance highlights Germany's commitment to monitoring and possibly aiding in resolution efforts.