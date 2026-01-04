Left Menu

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

Police in Assam's Morigaon district arrested three individuals alleged to have fraudulently obtained large loans using false documents. This crackdown follows an investigation tied to similar cybercrimes. The trio was apprehended after a year-long search, highlighting a complex financial scheme involving banks and financial institutions.

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Assam's Morigaon district have captured three individuals accused of deceiving banks and financial institutions into granting large loans through the use of fraudulent documents. The arrests, made on Saturday night, conclude a search that has been ongoing for nearly a year, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Morigaon's Additional Superintendent of Police for Crime, Samiran Baishya, confirmed that the three suspects had been creating fake documents under the names of other people to secure these substantial loans. The police operation was initiated based on specific intelligence, leading to the apprehension of the suspects at their homes.

This latest development is connected to previous interrogations of other suspects involved in similar cybercrimes. It underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating such sophisticated financial fraud schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

