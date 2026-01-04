Left Menu

Revolutionary Tropical Trout Farm Launched in India

India's first commercial-scale tropical Recirculating Aquaculture System-based Rainbow Trout farm opens in Hyderabad, revolutionizing aquaculture by enabling the farming of high-value cold-water species year-round in tropical climates, thanks to advanced technology. The initiative offers training, generates investment, and enhances sustainable aquaculture practices across the country.

Updated: 04-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:12 IST
  • India

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, is set to inaugurate India's pioneering commercial-scale tropical Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS)-based Rainbow Trout farm and research institute in Hyderabad on January 5.

Located in Kandukur Mandal, Telangana, and established by Smart Green Aquaculture Ltd, the facility utilizes precision engineering and water recirculation technologies to grow high-value cold-water species year-round in tropical climates. This development challenges traditional beliefs about aquaculture's climate dependencies.

The farm doubles as a training platform, offering hands-on experience in modern aquaculture practices. Highlighting a government push in the fisheries sector, significant investments have been infused since 2015. The project's success underscores India's commitment to transforming aquaculture into a technologically advanced, market-driven sector to meet domestic and international demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

