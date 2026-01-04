Left Menu

Karnataka's Relief Scheme: Rescuing Maize Farmers from Price Plunge

In response to falling maize prices, Karnataka introduces a Market Intervention Scheme for the 2025-26 kharif season, offering a Market Intervention Price of up to Rs 2,150 per quintal. The scheme aims to provide price difference payments to farmers selling maize below this rate, with implementation led by the Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation.

04-01-2026
Karnataka's maize farmers are set to receive some much-needed relief as the state government greenlights a Market Intervention Scheme for the 2025-26 kharif season. Faced with plummeting market prices, the scheme establishes a Market Intervention Price (MIP) of up to Rs 2,150 per quintal, offering compensation for price discrepancies below this benchmark.

The initiative arises amid record-breaking maize production, with cultivation covering 17.64 lakh hectares and yielding an estimated 53.80 lakh metric tonnes. Despite this abundance, market prices have forced many farmers to sell under pressure, prompting the government's intervention.

With a cap at 50 quintals per farmer, the scheme will allow transactions through the Unified Market Platform across notified yards, ensuring payments via Direct Benefit Transfer after necessary verification. The Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation will oversee execution, with district officials ensuring compliance and conducting audits post-implementation.

