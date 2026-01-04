Left Menu

Tragic End: Woman's Life Cut Short by Marital Discord

A woman named Ritu allegedly committed suicide in Haryana due to marital issues. Married for 17 years to Karan, she reportedly faced harassment and stress. The body has been sent for a post-mortem, and further action awaits the statements of her family members, police reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar district allegedly ended her life by suicide, reportedly driven by ongoing marital discord, police confirmed. The tragic incident occurred Sunday when Ritu hanged herself in her bathroom.

Ritu, married to Karan for 17 years, had faced persistent harassment and stress related to her marital situation, according to authorities. The distressing family issues had reportedly taken a toll on her mental health.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Further legal actions will commence once statements from Ritu's family members are recorded, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

