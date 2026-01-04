Tragic End: Woman's Life Cut Short by Marital Discord

A woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar district allegedly ended her life by suicide, reportedly driven by ongoing marital discord, police confirmed. The tragic incident occurred Sunday when Ritu hanged herself in her bathroom.

Ritu, married to Karan for 17 years, had faced persistent harassment and stress related to her marital situation, according to authorities. The distressing family issues had reportedly taken a toll on her mental health.

The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Further legal actions will commence once statements from Ritu's family members are recorded, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)