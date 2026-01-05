Amit Shah Joins Pongal Festivities in Tamil Nadu Amidst Political Overtures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the Pongal festival celebrations in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, on Monday. As part of the BJP's ongoing political-cultural programme launched for the Pongal festival, the event has been coined 'Namma Ooru Modi Pongal,' translating to 'Our Town's Modi Pongal.' This initiative encourages BJP supporters to celebrate Pongal at the local level, emphasizing the policies, welfare schemes, and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pongal, a significant festival for Tamils globally, celebrates nature, the sun, farm animals, and farmers, serving as a family gathering that symbolizes prosperity and gratitude. The Tamil Nadu government had preemptively announced a Pongal gift package that includes raw rice, sugar, and sugarcane for eligible citizens. Shah arrived for a two-day visit, participating in several events, including the valedictory function of the 'Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam' yatra, led by state BJP President Nainar Nagenthran.

During a rally on Sunday, Shah declared confidently that the NDA government will take charge in Tamil Nadu by April 2026. Reflecting on BJP's electoral victories in previous years, he assured that 2026 would mark the party's success in Tamil Nadu, asserting the coalition's strength with AIADMK against the ruling DMK and Congress. Criticizing the current administration, Shah accused the DMK government of being the most corrupt, further affirming BJP's alliance strategy in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)