Runaya and ECKART Launch Aluminium Powder Production in India

Runaya Metsource, in collaboration with the German firm ECKART, has launched the production of aluminium powder in Odisha, India. This initiative stems from a joint venture under the name Runaya Eckart Aluminium Powders, and it marks a significant development for Runaya.

The new facility, located in Jharsuguda, is set to manufacture green, spherical gas-atomised aluminium powders. These materials will cater to advanced sectors such as aviation, space exploration, aerospace, solar technology, process catalysts, and effect pigments. This venture emphasizes India's movement from simply supplying basic metals to developing high-value engineered materials.

Naivedya Agarwal, Managing Director of Runaya, declared the venture an essential phase in enhancing the sophistication of India's industrial landscape. This move underscores the company's continued expansion, following their earlier collaboration with ECKART to build the aluminium powder unit in Odisha.

