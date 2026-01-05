FTSE 100 Breaks 10,000 Barrier Amid Global Market Rally

The UK's FTSE 100 index closed above 10,000 points for the first time, buoyed by a rise in precious metal miners and defense sectors following geopolitical events, notably the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The FTSE 100 increased by 0.5% to 10,004.57, while the mid-cap index climbed 0.8%, its highest since October. Factors such as strong commodity sector gains and anticipated monetary easing by the Bank of England propelled the index, further surpassing Europe's STOXX 600 and the U.S. S&P 500.

European markets showed similar trends, with safe havens like gold and silver seeing significant rises. Aerospace and defense stocks surged 3.8%, BAE Systems and Babcock International notable gainers. Oil prices were volatile amid news from oil-rich Venezuela, affecting giants like Shell and BP.

(With inputs from agencies.)