Recent sightings have emerged of Venezuelan tankers traveling through international waters without identifying flags or necessary safety documentation. Shipping data reveals these vessels' elusive routes, igniting concerns over the broader implications for international shipping regulations.

Traditionally, commercial ships are required to be registered with a nation, ensuring compliance with critical safety and environmental standards. Certification by ship classification societies is fundamental, safeguarding insurance eligibility and facilitating port access.

This development follows a U.S. blockade, initiated by then-President Donald Trump, aiming to curb oil exports from Venezuela. Despite Trump's assertion that the oil embargo persists, these tankers continue to defy international norms, underscoring the unfolding geopolitical tension after the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.