REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

We're getting ⁠oil ‌prices down, ⁠and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need." Trump ‍added the U.S. was "getting along very well" with the interim president Delcy ​Rodriguez's government in Venezuela right now, according to the Times. Trump ⁠on Tuesday unveiled a plan to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels ⁠of Venezuelan oil that had been stuck in Venezuela under U.S. blockade, in a further sign that Washington is coordinating ⁠with the Venezuelan government since capturing President Nicolas Maduro in a raid ⁠last weekend.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:50 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said that "only time ‌will tell" how long the United States will maintain oversight of Venezuela in an interview ⁠published by the New York Times early on Thursday.

When asked by the Times if it would be three months, six months, a ​year or longer, Trump said: "I would say much longer." "We will rebuild ‍it in a very profitable way," Trump said of Venezuela, adding, "we're going to be using oil, and we're going to be taking oil. We're getting ⁠oil ‌prices down, ⁠and we're going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need." Trump ‍added the U.S. was "getting along very well" with the interim president Delcy ​Rodriguez's government in Venezuela right now, according to the Times.

Trump ⁠on Tuesday unveiled a plan to refine and sell

up to 50 million barrels ⁠of Venezuelan oil that had been stuck in Venezuela under U.S. blockade, in a further sign that Washington is coordinating ⁠with the Venezuelan government since capturing President Nicolas Maduro in a raid ⁠last weekend. "They're ‌giving us everything that we feel is necessary," Trump said, referring to the Venezuelan government.

