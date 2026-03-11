Left Menu

Norwegian Police Apprehend Brothers in Oslo Embassy Bombing Case

Norwegian police arrested three brothers for Sunday's bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, considered an act of terrorism. The attack, using an IED, damaged the embassy's consular section. The suspects, of Iraqi descent, are being investigated for potential foreign state involvement, while Europe remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:40 IST
Norwegian Police Apprehend Brothers in Oslo Embassy Bombing Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian authorities have detained three brothers believed to be responsible for the bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo on Sunday, an act they've labeled as terrorism.

The explosion, thought to be from an improvised explosive device (IED), caused significant damage to the embassy's entrance but left no casualties, according to officials. The suspects, Norwegian citizens with Iraqi roots, have yet to be questioned, police report.

The investigation continues to explore whether the attack was connected to turmoil in the Middle East, with possibilities of foreign state involvement being considered. This incident aligns with heightened alerts in Europe due to ongoing conflicts involving the U.S. and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026