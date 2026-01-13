Celebrating Unity and Tradition: A Safe Makar Sankranti

Congress MLA Danam Nagender has called on the public to avoid using Chinese manja, known for its safety hazards, during the ongoing Makar Sankranti festivities. Nagender, speaking to ANI, emphasized the cultural unity embodied by Sankranti, a significant festival in Telangana's calendar.

In his statement, Nagender remarked, "I request everyone to please not use the China manja because it's very dangerous." He praised the representation of Telangana's culture and congratulated those involved in the vibrant display of tradition. President Droupadi Murmu also extended her greetings for various harvest festivals, recognizing them as symbols of India's rich traditions.

President Murmu expressed her gratitude towards nature and acknowledged the contributions of farmers, wishing happiness and prosperity for all. Likewise, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his heartfelt wishes for Lohri, a festival representing new energy and zeal, hoping for widespread joy and prosperity. Across India, harvest festivals like Magh Bihu, Lohri, and others highlight the nation's diverse cultural fabric.

