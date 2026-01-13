Left Menu

Civil Unrest in Iran Hits India's Basmati Rice Exports

Civil unrest in Iran is impacting India's basmati rice exports leading to falling domestic prices. Exporters face payment delays and uncertainties. The Indian Rice Exporters Federation advises caution and urges diversifying markets. Tariff concerns also loom following remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Civil unrest in Iran has started affecting India's basmati rice exports, causing a sharp decline in domestic prices as exporters grapple with payment delays and uncertainties, according to an industry body.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation has advised exporters to reassess risks on Iranian contracts and adopt secure payment methods to avoid over-leveraging inventories destined for Iran.

Amidst evolving tensions, the federation recommends exploring alternative markets in West Asia, Africa, and Europe, as recent US tariff concerns add another layer of complexity to the situation.

