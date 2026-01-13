Left Menu

Vision 2047: Paving the Way for India's Battery Future

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) will release a white paper titled 'Vision 2047' aiming to establish a competitive domestic battery value chain. This initiative seeks to enhance India's energy independence and leadership in energy storage technologies, requiring coordinated efforts from industry and government stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:33 IST
Vision 2047: Paving the Way for India's Battery Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is set to unveil a comprehensive 'white paper' aimed at bolstering India's domestic battery value chain, establishing it as a global frontrunner in energy storage technologies. This initiative, titled 'Vision 2047: India's Roadmap for a Self-Reliant Battery Ecosystem,' will be formally presented at the upcoming India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit 2026.

Despite proactive initiatives by various ministries, the sector still necessitates a unified national battery strategy to expedite domestic manufacturing. The white paper, crafted with insights from the India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Council and the India Recycling and Reuse Council, lays out actionable strategies for stakeholders throughout the value chain.

The Vision 2047 roadmap underscores the pressing need for simultaneous development in upstream components, mineral refinement, and downstream activities. The initiative aims to synchronize policy, investment, and research with industry demands, fortifying India's energy security and fostering sustainable employment opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

Global Equities Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Anticipations

 Global
2
Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

Traffic Volunteer Caught in Viral Bribery Scandal in Shillong

 India
3
Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

Michael Carrick Returns to Steer Manchester United Amid Crisis

 Global
4
Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

Global Central Banks Unite in Defense of Jerome Powell

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026