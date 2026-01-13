Vision 2047: Paving the Way for India's Battery Future

The India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) is set to unveil a comprehensive 'white paper' aimed at bolstering India's domestic battery value chain, establishing it as a global frontrunner in energy storage technologies. This initiative, titled 'Vision 2047: India's Roadmap for a Self-Reliant Battery Ecosystem,' will be formally presented at the upcoming India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit 2026.

Despite proactive initiatives by various ministries, the sector still necessitates a unified national battery strategy to expedite domestic manufacturing. The white paper, crafted with insights from the India Battery Manufacturing and Supply Chain Council and the India Recycling and Reuse Council, lays out actionable strategies for stakeholders throughout the value chain.

The Vision 2047 roadmap underscores the pressing need for simultaneous development in upstream components, mineral refinement, and downstream activities. The initiative aims to synchronize policy, investment, and research with industry demands, fortifying India's energy security and fostering sustainable employment opportunities.