Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

In a significant crackdown on terror networks infiltrating government systems, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the termination of five government employees suspected of having terror links. Sources confirm that these individuals had been placed by terror organizations and the Pakistan ISI to destabilize the administration.

Under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution, these dismissals include a teacher allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), who was arrested last year. Other terminated employees are linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and LeT, occupying roles from lab technician to field worker.

Since launching an offensive in 2021, Sinha has removed over 85 employees involved with terrorist groups, aiming to purge such elements from the system. Home Minister Amit Shah reinforced these efforts, urging continuous action against terror infrastructure and financing to maintain peace in the region.

