Left Menu

J&K Government Ramps Up Crackdown on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has dismissed five government employees due to suspected terrorist connections. The administration, having terminated 85 staff since 2020, aims to eliminate terror influences within government roles. Those dismissed are linked with groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:17 IST
J&K Government Ramps Up Crackdown on Employees with Terror Links
Manoj Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has intensified his administration's crackdown on public servants with alleged terrorist connections, dismissing five more government employees.

Since 2020, 85 employees have been terminated after surveillance revealed links with extremist organizations, with the latest actions aiming to dismantle the terror support structure within state machinery.

The dismissed workers include officials across various departments with accusations of collaborating with groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, highlighting the administration's ongoing efforts to safeguard state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

 India
2
Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
3
Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

 South Korea
4
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026