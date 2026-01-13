J&K Government Ramps Up Crackdown on Employees with Terror Links

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has intensified his administration's crackdown on public servants with alleged terrorist connections, dismissing five more government employees.

Since 2020, 85 employees have been terminated after surveillance revealed links with extremist organizations, with the latest actions aiming to dismantle the terror support structure within state machinery.

The dismissed workers include officials across various departments with accusations of collaborating with groups like Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, highlighting the administration's ongoing efforts to safeguard state security.

(With inputs from agencies.)