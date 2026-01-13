In a statement on Tuesday, Moscow affirmed its ongoing commitment to developing oil assets in Venezuela, stressing that the resources remain firmly under Russian ownership. This declaration comes in response to recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump asserting American influence over the oil-rich South American nation.

The Russian firm Roszarubezhneft confirmed that all its Venezuelan holdings are Russian property, honoring commitments to international partners despite U.S. sanctions. The sanctions had prompted Roszarubezhneft, a subsidiary of Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, to take over these assets from Rosneft.

Amidst these developments, the U.S. has seized an oil tanker linked to Venezuela, escalating tensions. While President Vladimir Putin remains silent on the U.S. actions, Russia's foreign ministry advocates for dialogue and Maduro's release, underscoring their longstanding political and energy alliance with Venezuela.

