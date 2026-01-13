Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Oil Stronghold in Venezuela Amidst U.S. Tensions

Russia maintains control over its oil assets in Venezuela, focusing on continuing its commitments despite U.S. President Trump's claims of influence over the South American nation. Russian firm Roszarubezhneft confirmed that the assets remain under Russian ownership, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia, Venezuela, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:45 IST
In a statement on Tuesday, Moscow affirmed its ongoing commitment to developing oil assets in Venezuela, stressing that the resources remain firmly under Russian ownership. This declaration comes in response to recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump asserting American influence over the oil-rich South American nation.

The Russian firm Roszarubezhneft confirmed that all its Venezuelan holdings are Russian property, honoring commitments to international partners despite U.S. sanctions. The sanctions had prompted Roszarubezhneft, a subsidiary of Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, to take over these assets from Rosneft.

Amidst these developments, the U.S. has seized an oil tanker linked to Venezuela, escalating tensions. While President Vladimir Putin remains silent on the U.S. actions, Russia's foreign ministry advocates for dialogue and Maduro's release, underscoring their longstanding political and energy alliance with Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

