Tensions in West Asia: Impact on Global Shipping and Oil Prices

Indian-American maritime executive Dr. S.V. Anchan expresses concerns over the impact of US-Israel strikes on Iran, which threatens the critical oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Anchan warns of rising oil prices and potential disruptions to global shipping, highlighting the shipping industry's vulnerability in geopolitical conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-03-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions are escalating in West Asia following US-Israel military strikes on Iran, causing significant concerns for global shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Indian-American maritime executive Dr. S.V. Anchan emphasizes the vital importance of keeping this crucial oil artery open to mitigate the rising global oil prices.

The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, sees a daily average of 20 million barrels of oil flow. Anchan warns that any closure would have severe repercussions, disrupting 20% of the world's petroleum liquids consumption and negatively impacting the global economy.

Anchan calls for international maritime protection and criticizes untargeted sanctions against the shipping industry, advocating for fairer, more considerate policies and possible compensation for affected businesses within the shipping sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

