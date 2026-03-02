Tensions in West Asia: Impact on Global Shipping and Oil Prices

Tensions are escalating in West Asia following US-Israel military strikes on Iran, causing significant concerns for global shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Indian-American maritime executive Dr. S.V. Anchan emphasizes the vital importance of keeping this crucial oil artery open to mitigate the rising global oil prices.

The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, sees a daily average of 20 million barrels of oil flow. Anchan warns that any closure would have severe repercussions, disrupting 20% of the world's petroleum liquids consumption and negatively impacting the global economy.

Anchan calls for international maritime protection and criticizes untargeted sanctions against the shipping industry, advocating for fairer, more considerate policies and possible compensation for affected businesses within the shipping sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)