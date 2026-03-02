Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability
Heightening hostilities in the Middle East are disrupting vital energy and trade routes, posing significant risks to Asian commodity importers. The conflict, including military strikes by the US and Israel and retaliation from Iran, threatens global oil and gas supplies, impacting economies like India. Rising prices may increase inflation and affect economic stability.
The escalating conflict in the Middle East, marked by recent military engagements and retaliatory actions, is imperiling crucial energy and trade routes, particularly affecting Asian economies dependent on imports. Moody's Analytics has flagged major disruptions as tensions in the region surge.
The United States and Israel's military strikes prompted swift retaliation from Iran, targeting Israel and nations hosting US forces. This conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global energy supply, through which significant volumes of the world's seaborne crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass.
Asian economies, especially India, face increased risks as oil prices surge. Higher commodity costs are expected to inflate import bills and strain trade balances, further weakening currencies and potentially forcing central banks to reconsider policy rates amid rising inflation. This could lead to broader economic instability in countries already managing external debt challenges.
