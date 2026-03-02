Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

The escalating conflict in the Middle East, marked by recent military engagements and retaliatory actions, is imperiling crucial energy and trade routes, particularly affecting Asian economies dependent on imports. Moody's Analytics has flagged major disruptions as tensions in the region surge.

The United States and Israel's military strikes prompted swift retaliation from Iran, targeting Israel and nations hosting US forces. This conflict has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global energy supply, through which significant volumes of the world's seaborne crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass.

Asian economies, especially India, face increased risks as oil prices surge. Higher commodity costs are expected to inflate import bills and strain trade balances, further weakening currencies and potentially forcing central banks to reconsider policy rates amid rising inflation. This could lead to broader economic instability in countries already managing external debt challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)