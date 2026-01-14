Left Menu

Union Bank Shifts Focus to Profit Over Growth Amid Sharp Profit Surge

Union Bank of India reported a 9.7% increase in profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 5,073 crore, driven by reduced provisions. The bank's focus on profitability over growth tempered deposit and credit figures. A systemic change in financial computations and lower slippages contributed significantly to the profit surge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:28 IST
State-run Union Bank of India has announced a considerable profit increase of 9.7% for the December quarter, bringing its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,073 crore. This profit rise is largely attributed to a sharp fall in provisions, according to the bank's latest financial report released on Wednesday.

The bank's core net interest income saw a modest growth of 0.95%, totaling Rs 9,328 crore, although this fell short of the banking system's overall credit growth of 7.13%. Union Bank Managing Director and CEO Asheesh Pandey highlighted a strategic focus on profitability rather than sheer business expansion, which has been a fundamental driver in their financial direction.

In terms of operational efficiency, Union Bank reported improvements in its gross non-performing assets ratio and a substantial decline in fresh slippages. The bank also noted a gap in provisions under an evolved computation system, signaling a pivotal shift in financial strategy to sustain future growth.

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

