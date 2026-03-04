Fan Frenzy Leads to Collision During Actor Vijay's Convoy

Five individuals trailing actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles. This took place as a large crowd of his fans followed his vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to a meeting venue in Sengipatti village.

The incident occurred when three motorcycles, each ridden by students, collided while attempting to keep up with Vijay's convoy. One of the three students sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.

The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital. Additional injuries were reported among two other individuals returning from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting. Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.