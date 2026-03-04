Left Menu

Fan Frenzy Leads to Collision During Actor Vijay's Convoy

Five fans following actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured in a collision involving multiple motorcycles. The incident occurred as fans followed Vijay's vehicle to the TVK meeting in Sengipatti village. Three student-driven motorcycles collided, resulting in injuries, with one person seriously hurt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:47 IST
Fan Frenzy Leads to Collision During Actor Vijay's Convoy
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Five individuals trailing actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles. This took place as a large crowd of his fans followed his vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to a meeting venue in Sengipatti village.

The incident occurred when three motorcycles, each ridden by students, collided while attempting to keep up with Vijay's convoy. One of the three students sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.

The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital. Additional injuries were reported among two other individuals returning from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting. Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

TRENDING

1
Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

 Global
2
Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

 India
3
Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

 China
4
104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026