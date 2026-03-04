Fan Frenzy Leads to Collision During Actor Vijay's Convoy
Five fans following actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured in a collision involving multiple motorcycles. The incident occurred as fans followed Vijay's vehicle to the TVK meeting in Sengipatti village. Three student-driven motorcycles collided, resulting in injuries, with one person seriously hurt.
Five individuals trailing actor-politician Vijay's convoy in Thanjavur were injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles. This took place as a large crowd of his fans followed his vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to a meeting venue in Sengipatti village.
The incident occurred when three motorcycles, each ridden by students, collided while attempting to keep up with Vijay's convoy. One of the three students sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.
The injured have been admitted to a local private hospital. Additional injuries were reported among two other individuals returning from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam meeting. Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.
