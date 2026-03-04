Left Menu

Global Turmoil: Markets React to Middle East Tensions

Global financial markets face turbulence as fears over the Middle East conflict's impact on oil prices lead to widespread selloffs. The markets see significant declines, especially in Asia, with investors wary of inflation and potential delays in interest rate cuts. Safe-haven assets experience volatility, highlighting economic uncertainties.

Markets around the world are in turmoil as investors react to rising tensions in the Middle East, sparking worries of an oil price shock. On Wednesday, European shares paused after significant losses early in the week, but Asian markets were hit hard, with a historic drop in Seoul's index.

The New York Times reported potential diplomatic backchannels between Iran and the U.S., which calmed some European markets, allowing the STOXX 600 to rebound slightly. However, as the conflict persists, investors brace for long-term impact on energy prices and inflation, which could delay expected interest rate cuts.

South Korea's KOSPI witnessed a record-breaking 12% drop, reflecting its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil. As markets struggle to absorb the shifting geopolitical landscape, traders worldwide are on edge, facing volatility in currencies and safe-haven commodities like gold.

