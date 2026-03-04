Left Menu

US Expands Strikes Inward, Sinks Iranian Warship

The U.S. military has intensified its operations against Iran by launching strikes deeper into Iranian territory while claiming the exhaustion of Iran's missile capabilities. Notably, the U.S. achieved a maritime victory by sinking an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka, marking a significant naval engagement since World War Two.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:24 IST
The United States military has reportedly been reducing Iranian missile strikes due to the alleged degradation of Iran's military capacity, according to top officials.

General Dan Caine declared that U.S. forces are advancing further into Iranian territory, creating greater tactical flexibility for American troops. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asserted that the U.S. would ultimately prevail in the conflict.

In a significant and historical naval engagement, a U.S. submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, an event marking the first such action since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

