Political Tensions Rise Over Protocol Allegations at Presidential Event

A controversy has sparked in Indian politics as BJP member Baburam Nishad criticizes the West Bengal government for alleged protocol violations during President Droupadi Murmu's event. TMC's Nadimul Haque requests expungement of the statement, citing parliamentary rules against unfair conduct reflection. He suggests misleading statements breach House privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm is brewing in India after BJP's Rajya Sabha member, Baburam Nishad, accused the West Bengal government of procedural missteps during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state. The allegations have prompted TMC Chief Whip Nadimul Haque to demand the removal of these statements from official records, calling them factually incorrect.

Nishad's accusations emerged following President Murmu's altered visit itinerary. The president had planned to attend a Santal conference in Siliguri, but the venue was changed to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, raising security and logistical concerns. This change reportedly led to a sparse audience, with Murmu expressing distress over the event's mismanagement.

During a Zero Hour speech in the Rajya Sabha, Haque cited parliamentary rules, challenging Nishad's claims. He argued these statements breached protocol and could be seen as contempt of the House, urging action to correct the public record. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, deflected responsibility, pointing to private organizers and the Airports Authority of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

