Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

U.S. stock index futures experienced volatility on Wednesday, as investors assessed crude oil price fluctuations amidst escalating Middle Eastern tensions and anticipated a crucial inflation report.

Swinging energy prices were influenced by reports of the International Energy Agency considering oil reserve releases to stabilize supplies, amid ongoing air strikes threatening the Strait of Hormuz's shipping routes.

Though oil prices dropped from $120 to under $90 a barrel following President Trump's reassuring statements, investor anxiety persists over inflationary pressures and potential Federal Reserve rate cut postponements. Market performance remains closely tied to energy costs and job market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)