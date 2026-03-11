Left Menu

Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns

U.S. stock index futures wavered as investors analyzed crude prices amidst Middle East tensions. Oil prices fluctuated on potential reserve releases, impacting inflation outlooks. President Trump's remarks provided slight market reassurance. The Fed may delay interest rate cuts, with energy costs and job market dynamics complicating policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:31 IST
Market Jitters Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced volatility on Wednesday, as investors assessed crude oil price fluctuations amidst escalating Middle Eastern tensions and anticipated a crucial inflation report.

Swinging energy prices were influenced by reports of the International Energy Agency considering oil reserve releases to stabilize supplies, amid ongoing air strikes threatening the Strait of Hormuz's shipping routes.

Though oil prices dropped from $120 to under $90 a barrel following President Trump's reassuring statements, investor anxiety persists over inflationary pressures and potential Federal Reserve rate cut postponements. Market performance remains closely tied to energy costs and job market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026