MGNREGS Liabilities Mount: States Await Overdue Funds

Pending liabilities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have surpassed Rs 9,300 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The states with the highest outstanding amounts are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, as per details submitted to the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of Rural Development highlighted, in a written response, that as of February 9, 2026, the total pending amount across India is Rs 9,308.67 crore. Uttar Pradesh tops the list at Rs 1,158.71 crore, with funds still awaited by several other states.

Despite the financial backlog, the government assured that MGNREGS is demand-driven and committed to ensuring funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries. Sanctions are processed daily, and all previous liabilities, except for West Bengal, have been cleared. The Centre continues its efforts to allocate funds effectively, emphasizing comprehensive financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)