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MGNREGS Liabilities Mount: States Await Overdue Funds

Pending liabilities for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme top Rs 9,300 crore. The funds mainly affect Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Despite this, the government has reiterated its commitment to timely payments through direct transfers to beneficiaries to ensure the scheme's effective implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:31 IST
MGNREGS Liabilities Mount: States Await Overdue Funds
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Pending liabilities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) have surpassed Rs 9,300 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. The states with the highest outstanding amounts are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, as per details submitted to the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of Rural Development highlighted, in a written response, that as of February 9, 2026, the total pending amount across India is Rs 9,308.67 crore. Uttar Pradesh tops the list at Rs 1,158.71 crore, with funds still awaited by several other states.

Despite the financial backlog, the government assured that MGNREGS is demand-driven and committed to ensuring funds are transferred directly to beneficiaries. Sanctions are processed daily, and all previous liabilities, except for West Bengal, have been cleared. The Centre continues its efforts to allocate funds effectively, emphasizing comprehensive financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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