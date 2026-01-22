Texas Jury Acquits Former Officer in Uvalde Shooting Case

A Texas jury has cleared former police officer Adrian Gonzales of felony child-endangerment charges stemming from his involvement in the 2022 Uvalde school shooting response. Gonzales, once part of the Uvalde school district police force, was acquitted of 29 counts brought by prosecutors who claimed he failed to act against the gunman in the critical minutes of the tragic incident.

The school shooting tragically resulted in the deaths of 19 elementary students and two teachers. The gunman, who carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, was eventually shot dead by other law enforcement officers, not Gonzales. His acquittal ends a chapter of legal scrutiny following the heart-wrenching events in Uvalde.

While feelings about the verdict may differ among community members and victims' families, the case underscores continuing debates over police responsibility and action in mass shooting scenarios. The jury's decision arrives as part of broader discussions on safety protocol and the role of school district officers in crisis situations.

