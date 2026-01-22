Texas Jury Acquits Former Officer in Uvalde Shooting Case
A Texas jury acquitted Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde school district police officer, of felony child-endangerment charges related to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. Gonzales had faced 29 counts for allegedly failing to stop the gunman, who ultimately killed 19 students and two teachers.
The school shooting tragically resulted in the deaths of 19 elementary students and two teachers. The gunman, who carried out one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history, was eventually shot dead by other law enforcement officers, not Gonzales. His acquittal ends a chapter of legal scrutiny following the heart-wrenching events in Uvalde.
While feelings about the verdict may differ among community members and victims' families, the case underscores continuing debates over police responsibility and action in mass shooting scenarios. The jury's decision arrives as part of broader discussions on safety protocol and the role of school district officers in crisis situations.
