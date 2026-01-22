Left Menu

Two Arrested in Techie Death Linked to Waterlogged Pit in Noida

Noida Police arrest two individuals in connection with the death of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta, caused by a car accident near a waterlogged pit. Legal action proceeds against individuals linked to the construction site amid environmental and safety violations.

Noida Police arrested two individuals in Techie death case. (Photo/Noida Police). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Noida Police have apprehended two individuals in connection with the tragic death of 27-year-old tech professional Yuvraj Mehta. The incident, which involved Mehta's vehicle crashing into a water-filled pit near a public road in Sector-150, has stirred outrage in the community.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karanwal, who are associated with Lotus Green Company and a local builder. The arrests come after the victim's family filed a complaint, which prompted the Greater Noida Police to immediately register a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the law.

The ongoing probe has been intensified following the registration of an FIR against five additional individuals who face allegations under environmental protection and pollution control laws. These legal proceedings underscore the seriousness of alleged negligence at the construction site, which lacked necessary safety precautions, jeopardizing public health and safety.

