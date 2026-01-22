Left Menu

First-Ever Women Agniveers Join IAF Band in Republic Day Parade

Nine women Agniveers are set to march with the Indian Air Force band in the Republic Day Parade, making history. The contingent includes several key personnel and will perform an elaborate flypast. The event celebrates the sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram' with a repertoire of patriotic tunes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:45 IST
First-Ever Women Agniveers Join IAF Band in Republic Day Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant milestone, nine women Agniveers will join the Indian Air Force band for the first time at the 77th Republic Day Parade. This historic event was announced during a briefing, where officials highlighted that Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will accompany President Droupadi Murmu in unfurling the national flag.

The IAF band, led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel, will complement a 144-member marching contingent. Meanwhile, Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar will lead the air force unit. Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh Murali are also notable supernumerary officers in the contingent. The flypast will feature 29 aircraft, marking a visually spectacular element of the parade.

Detailed preparations have been underway, with soldiers practising in chilly conditions. Among those representing are Sqn Ldr Kumar and Sqn Ldr Choudhary, both joining the ceremonial occasion for the first time. The parade theme this year commemorates the sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

Venezuela Eyes Major Oil Law Reform to Boost Foreign Investments

 Global
2

India's Hypersonic Marvel: DRDO Showcases LR-AShM Missile

 India
3
Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

Delhi Court Acquits AAP's Amanatullah Khan in Money Laundering Case

 India
4
House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

House Democrats Challenge DHS Bill Amid ICE Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026