First-Ever Women Agniveers Join IAF Band in Republic Day Parade

In a significant milestone, nine women Agniveers will join the Indian Air Force band for the first time at the 77th Republic Day Parade. This historic event was announced during a briefing, where officials highlighted that Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will accompany President Droupadi Murmu in unfurling the national flag.

The IAF band, led by Sergeant Charles Antony Daniel, will complement a 144-member marching contingent. Meanwhile, Sqn Ldr Jagdesh Kumar will lead the air force unit. Flt Lt Prakhar Chandrakar and Flt Lt Dinesh Murali are also notable supernumerary officers in the contingent. The flypast will feature 29 aircraft, marking a visually spectacular element of the parade.

Detailed preparations have been underway, with soldiers practising in chilly conditions. Among those representing are Sqn Ldr Kumar and Sqn Ldr Choudhary, both joining the ceremonial occasion for the first time. The parade theme this year commemorates the sesquicentenary of 'Vande Mataram'.

