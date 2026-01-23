Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline
Adani Green Energy reported a sharp decrease in net profit due to high expenses. The company continues to expand its renewable energy capacity, adding significant solar and wind power installations. Advancements in projects like the Khavda and hydro-pumped storage projects are notable, highlighting its growth in India's energy sector.
Adani Green Energy reported a significant decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5 crore, influenced primarily by heightened expenses, according to a filing on Friday.
The firm's expenses surged from Rs 2,329 crore to Rs 2,961 crore over the same quarter last year, despite a rise in total income to Rs 2,837 crore.
CEO Ashish Khanna emphasized the company's ongoing expansion plans, including increasing renewable capacity by 5.6 GW by 2026 and developments in the world-leading Khavda project and large-scale battery energy storage projects.
