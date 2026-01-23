Left Menu

World Bank Fuels Bhutan's Largest Hydropower Project with $815M Approval

The World Bank has approved an $815 million finance package for the 1,125 MW Dorjilung Hydropower Project in Bhutan, where Tata Power holds a 40% stake. The project, under a public-private partnership, aims to strengthen Bhutan's energy export capacity to India and stimulate local economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST
World Bank Fuels Bhutan's Largest Hydropower Project with $815M Approval
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has greenlit a major financial package amounting to $815 million for the development of Bhutan's most ambitious hydropower endeavour to date—the Dorjilung Hydropower Project. This development stands to bolster Bhutan's stronghold as a reliable exporter of clean energy to India.

Tata Power, holding a 40% share in the project, announced that the package comprises both grants and credits, including a $150 million grant and credit from the International Development Association, complemented by varied financial support from international entities.

Scheduled to transform Bhutan's energy landscape, the project is forecasted to augment the nation's clean power supply by nearly 40%, simultaneously promising job creation and entrepreneurial opportunities in the Mongar and Lhuentse districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

UK Markets Surge Amid Trump’s Stance on Greenland and Ukraine Peace Hopes

 Global
2
Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

Unmasking Hidden Dangers: Rising Colorectal Cancer Deaths in the U.S.

 Global
3
Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

Motorola Signature Launches in India: Redefining Luxury Smartphones

 India
4
Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

Saurashtra Spinners Shine as Punjab Falters in Ranji Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026