World Bank Fuels Bhutan's Largest Hydropower Project with $815M Approval

The World Bank has greenlit a major financial package amounting to $815 million for the development of Bhutan's most ambitious hydropower endeavour to date—the Dorjilung Hydropower Project. This development stands to bolster Bhutan's stronghold as a reliable exporter of clean energy to India.

Tata Power, holding a 40% share in the project, announced that the package comprises both grants and credits, including a $150 million grant and credit from the International Development Association, complemented by varied financial support from international entities.

Scheduled to transform Bhutan's energy landscape, the project is forecasted to augment the nation's clean power supply by nearly 40%, simultaneously promising job creation and entrepreneurial opportunities in the Mongar and Lhuentse districts.

