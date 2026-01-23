Left Menu

Italy's Triumph in EU-Mercosur Trade Deal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed satisfaction with the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, highlighting Italy's pivotal role in its advancement. She emphasized Italy's contribution to creating a balanced deal after a summit with Germany, underscoring Rome's influence in the negotiations.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her satisfaction with the recent landmark trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American Mercosur bloc.

During a summit in Rome with Germany, Meloni praised Italy's role in enhancing the agreement and ensuring its balance.

She emphasized the importance of the negotiations, attributing the improvements to Italy's involvement and congratulating Rome for its influential position.

