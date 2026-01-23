High-Stakes Trilateral Talks: Ukraine's Territorial Negotiations
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced discussions on Ukraine's territorial issues amid the ongoing war with Russia. These talks are scheduled to occur in Abu Dhabi. Zelenskiy also awaits confirmation from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the finalized deal on U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a critical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has disclosed plans to address Ukraine's territorial issues at upcoming trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi. The talks aim to tackle pressing concerns amid the country's ongoing war with Russia.
President Zelenskiy made the announcement during an interaction on a WhatsApp media chat, highlighting the significance of these discussions. This crucial dialogue seeks to explore possible solutions to the territorial disputes exacerbating the conflict.
Additionally, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement, indicating that he awaits further communication from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a finalized agreement on security assurances for Ukraine, including a specific date and venue for signing the deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trilateral Talks in Abu Dhabi: Ukraine's Donbas Dilemma
High-Stakes Diplomacy in Abu Dhabi: Will Peace Prevail?
Trilateral Talks in UAE: A Step Toward Ukraine Peace
High Stakes Security Talks: Russia, U.S., and Ukraine Meet in Abu Dhabi
Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit