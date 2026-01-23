High-Stakes Trilateral Talks: Ukraine's Territorial Negotiations

In a critical development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has disclosed plans to address Ukraine's territorial issues at upcoming trilateral discussions in Abu Dhabi. The talks aim to tackle pressing concerns amid the country's ongoing war with Russia.

President Zelenskiy made the announcement during an interaction on a WhatsApp media chat, highlighting the significance of these discussions. This crucial dialogue seeks to explore possible solutions to the territorial disputes exacerbating the conflict.

Additionally, Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of U.S. involvement, indicating that he awaits further communication from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding a finalized agreement on security assurances for Ukraine, including a specific date and venue for signing the deal.

