Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a significant air attack early on Saturday. Air defense units engaged as drones targeted the city, with officials warning of potential missile strikes. A fire erupted in one district following the assault, heightening concerns over ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 05:29 IST
Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Increased aerial assaults rattled Kyiv as Russian drone activity intensified on Saturday morning. Military officials have confirmed the city's air defenses were actively engaged.

Tymur Tkachenko, who heads Kyiv's military administration, highlighted the persistent threat of potential missile deployments against the capital.

A fire has already broken out in one district due to an attack, raising alarms over the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026