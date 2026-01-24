Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced a significant air attack early on Saturday. Air defense units engaged as drones targeted the city, with officials warning of potential missile strikes. A fire erupted in one district following the assault, heightening concerns over ongoing threats.
Increased aerial assaults rattled Kyiv as Russian drone activity intensified on Saturday morning. Military officials have confirmed the city's air defenses were actively engaged.
Tymur Tkachenko, who heads Kyiv's military administration, highlighted the persistent threat of potential missile deployments against the capital.
A fire has already broken out in one district due to an attack, raising alarms over the escalating situation.
