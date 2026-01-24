Left Menu

U.S.-Mediated Peace Talks Amid Russian Airstrikes: Tensions Rise

Ukrainian and Russian representatives are engaged in U.S.-mediated peace talks in Abu Dhabi amid escalating tensions. Despite ongoing Russian airstrikes, including attacks on critical infrastructure, Ukraine resists concessions. U.S. envoy Witkoff highlights progress, while Russia holds firm on territorial demands. Divergent stances challenge diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

In a tense atmosphere marked by Russian airstrikes, Ukrainian and Russian negotiators embarked on a second day of U.S.-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The discussions came after overnight bombardments targeted cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv, leaving millions without power in freezing temperatures.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of cynicism, while talks resumed despite mounting pressure on Ukraine from the Trump administration. Senior Ukrainian military officials joined the dialogue, highlighting the urgency and complexity of reaching a peace settlement.

Russia demands territorial concessions, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains unyielding. Diplomatic efforts are further complicated by Russia's insistence on retaining control over the Donbas region. Both countries face internal and external pressures, as diplomatic talks continue amidst military tensions.

