In a significant political move, nearly all U.S. Senate Democrats have urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to swiftly investigate airstrikes on a girls' school in Iran that resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous children. The call for accountability comes amid reports implicating U.S. forces in the attack.

According to a March 5 report by Reuters, U.S. military investigators suspect that American forces were involved in the February 28 strike during simultaneous U.S. and Israeli missions. The attack's devastating impact, primarily affecting girls aged 7 to 12, has gone unclaimed by both the U.S. and Israeli governments.

The letter, notably absent of signature from only one Democratic senator, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, prompted questions regarding military conduct, AI use, and civilian harm mitigation. Meanwhile, Republicans, with a Senate majority, largely support Trump's Iran policies, as further military funding requests loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)