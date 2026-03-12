Left Menu

Senate Democrats Urge Probe into Fatal Airstrikes on Iranian Girls' School

A group of 46 U.S. Senate Democrats has requested a thorough investigation into airstrikes on a girls' school in Iran, potentially conducted by U.S. forces, causing numerous civilian casualties. The initiative excludes only one Democrat, highlighting party divisions, while Republicans largely support Trump's Iran strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political move, nearly all U.S. Senate Democrats have urged Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to swiftly investigate airstrikes on a girls' school in Iran that resulted in the tragic deaths of numerous children. The call for accountability comes amid reports implicating U.S. forces in the attack.

According to a March 5 report by Reuters, U.S. military investigators suspect that American forces were involved in the February 28 strike during simultaneous U.S. and Israeli missions. The attack's devastating impact, primarily affecting girls aged 7 to 12, has gone unclaimed by both the U.S. and Israeli governments.

The letter, notably absent of signature from only one Democratic senator, John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, prompted questions regarding military conduct, AI use, and civilian harm mitigation. Meanwhile, Republicans, with a Senate majority, largely support Trump's Iran policies, as further military funding requests loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

