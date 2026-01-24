Left Menu

Constructive Trilateral Talks: A New Hope for Ukraine?

Ukraine's President Zelenskiy described the trilateral talks among Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. in the UAE as constructive, with potential for further discussions next week. Military representatives pinpointed several issues for future meetings.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the recent trilateral discussions among Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in the UAE as being highly constructive.

The talks raised hopes for future negotiations, as military representatives from the nations have already identified key issues that require further exploration.

These initial talks could pave the way for additional meetings as early as next week, marking a potential breakthrough in diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

