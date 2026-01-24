Left Menu

UAE Hosts Constructive Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

Recent discussions between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the UAE in Abu Dhabi, centered on unresolved points from the U.S.-suggested peace plan. A UAE spokesperson confirmed the meetings fostered direct dialogue in a positive environment aimed at advancing relations.

Updated: 24-01-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Recent diplomatic discussions between Russia and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with a focus on unresolved issues from a U.S.-suggested peace framework. A UAE government spokesperson confirmed the engagement.

The talks involved direct communication between officials from both nations, aiming to resolve outstanding elements in the proposal.

The atmosphere was described as constructive and positive, signaling a potential step forward in improving bilateral relations between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

