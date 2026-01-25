Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Simran Bala's Historic Parade Leadership

Simran Bala, a CRPF Assistant Commandant, from a border village in Rajouri, will lead an all-male contingent on Republic Day in New Delhi. As the first female from her district in an officer rank in CRPF, her achievement inspires many, showcasing determination's power to overcome challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:23 IST
Simran Bala
  • Country:
  • India

Just kilometers from the Line of Control, excitement sweeps through Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, as Simran Bala is set to make history this Republic Day by leading an all-male CRPF contingent in New Delhi on January 26.

The 26-year-old marks a significant achievement as the first female CRPF Assistant Commandant from her district, bringing immense pride to her family and serving as a beacon of inspiration to the youth in border areas, especially girls.

Bala's determination, hard work, and family support highlight the spirit behind the milestone success, emphasizing how persistence conquers barriers, echoing the sentiments underpinning national initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.

