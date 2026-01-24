Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: Achievements Amid Controversies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the state's significant progress under the Dravidian Model of governance while expressing discontent over the conduct of Governor RN Ravi during the State Assembly proceedings.

Stalin criticized the Governor for alleged disruptions, asserting that Ravi's actions disrespected the Assembly's traditions and conveyed that Tamil Nadu requires no lessons on patriotism.

Highlighting the success of various welfare schemes and infrastructure developments, Stalin touted increased investment and social welfare initiatives as key achievements of his tenure, marking a period of renewed hope and growth for the state's citizens.

