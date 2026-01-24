Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model: Achievements Amid Controversies

Tamil Nadu's CM, MK Stalin, highlights the state's progress under the Dravidian Model, contrasting it with criticisms of Governor RN Ravi's Assembly conduct. Stalin lauds welfare initiatives and infrastructure projects, stating his happiness after overcoming the initial challenges of governance to usher in new opportunities for the state's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:45 IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin emphasized the state's significant progress under the Dravidian Model of governance while expressing discontent over the conduct of Governor RN Ravi during the State Assembly proceedings.

Stalin criticized the Governor for alleged disruptions, asserting that Ravi's actions disrespected the Assembly's traditions and conveyed that Tamil Nadu requires no lessons on patriotism.

Highlighting the success of various welfare schemes and infrastructure developments, Stalin touted increased investment and social welfare initiatives as key achievements of his tenure, marking a period of renewed hope and growth for the state's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

