Justin Gaethje's Triumphant Return Ignites UFC's New Era with Paramount

Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett to win the interim UFC lightweight title at the start of UFC's new broadcast deal with Paramount. His victory leads to a potential bout with champion Ilia Topuria, signaling an optimistic future for the UFC under Paramount's lucrative seven-year agreement.

Updated: 25-01-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:39 IST
Justin Gaethje demonstrated resilience and experience, defeating Paddy Pimblett to seize the interim UFC lightweight title. This event marked the beginning of UFC's new broadcasting partnership with Paramount, potentially reshaping MMA viewership amidst changing media landscapes in Las Vegas.

The bout, which pitted the 37-year-old Gaethje against Pimblett, who is six years younger, culminated in a decisive victory for Gaethje. Following his win, Gaethje anticipated a future match against champion Ilia Topuria, possibly hosted at an iconic venue like the White House lawn.

This victory coincides with Paramount's $7.7 billion broadcast deal, spanning seven years, promising to make 13 major UFC events available to subscribers. Despite some concerns on fighter pay, discretionary bonuses were increased, making a promising start for this new broadcasting chapter.

