Djokovic Advances as Mensik's Injury Ends Australian Open Dream

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open after his fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, withdrew due to an abdominal injury. Mensik, the Czech 16th seed, announced his withdrawal on Sunday, just a day before their scheduled match at Melbourne Park.

The young player had been dealing with the injury during his win over American Ethan Quinn. Despite his disappointment, Mensik shared his gratitude for the experience and the support from fans, acknowledging the unique atmosphere in Melbourne. Mensik had triumphed over Djokovic in the Miami Open last year.

As Djokovic continues his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title, he remains a formidable contender. He is set to meet either Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti in the next round. A potential semi-final clash against defending champion Jannik Sinner looms.

