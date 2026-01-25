Left Menu

Iva Jovic's Stunning Grand Slam Surge

American teenager Iva Jovic triumphed over Yulia Putintseva with a decisive 6-0 6-1 victory, securing her spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. The 18-year-old's dominant performance left the crowd at John Cain Arena thrilled as she overwhelmed her opponent with precision and pressure.

Melbourne | Updated: 25-01-2026 09:25 IST
American tennis prodigy Iva Jovic surged into the Australian Open quarter-finals with an emphatic 6-0 6-1 victory over Yulia Putintseva, showcasing remarkable finesse and forcing errors from her opponent.

Jovic, at just 18 years old, impressed the audience at John Cain Arena with her powerful groundstrokes and unwavering focus, not allowing Putintseva any opportunity to regain momentum.

Looking ahead, the young American faces a formidable challenge against top seed Aryna Sabalenka, expressing her eagerness to test her skills against the tournament's best.

