Tragedy Strikes Salamanca: Deadly Attack Claims Lives

An armed assault in the Mexican city of Salamanca has left 11 people dead, authorities reported. The Guanajuato state attorney general's office released a statement about the tragic event on Sunday.

The attack has intensified concerns over public safety in Guanajuato, a state notorious for its high levels of violence.

With this latest incident, the urgent need for enhanced security measures in the region becomes even more apparent, prompting calls for action from both local and national officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)