Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov highlighted the significance of ongoing collaboration between Russia and China in addressing international security concerns. Speaking after discussions with his Chinese counterpart, Belousov underscored the necessity of continuous evaluation of the security environments in Venezuela and Iran.

The recent dialogues aim to fortify ties between the two nations as they strategize on effective defense measures. Both ministries agreed on the importance of adaptability to the rapidly changing global security landscape.

Belousov's statements reflect a strengthening alliance as geopolitical tensions rise, signaling a unified front in military preparedness and strategic response.

